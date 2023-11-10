Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Juan Karlos Labajo releases debut Christmas song ‘Maligayang Pasko’

Courtesy: Juan Karlos Labajo/Instagram

For the first time, musician and actor Juan Karlos Labajo has released a Christmas song entitled “Maligayang Pasko” on Friday.

Taking to Instagam, Labajo expressed excitement and pride on his song dedicated to one the most important holidays in the Philippines.

“Maligayang Pasko is officially out now! This is my first Christmas song that I made and I’m so proud of this.. I hope you like it, love you all. Merry Christmas! Labajo wrote.

 

Last month, the singer teased fans about recording a Christmas track, leaving them in a state of eager anticipation despite not revealing much information about the song.

Currently, Labajo is enjoying the huge success of his new single “ERE,” which gained popularity because of a curse word included in the lyrics, and how people relate to the song’s pain of heartbreak.

Moreover, he stars in ABS-CBN’s primetime series “Senior High” and featured a a clean version of “ERE” in one of its episodes.

