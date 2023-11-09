Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sara Duterte no longer pursuing confidential funds for 2024 budget

Vice President Sara Duterte has dropped her request for P650 million worth of confidential funds for her office’s 2024 budget.

“The OVP can only propose a budget for safe implementation of its programs…. Nonetheless, they will no longer pursue the CF. The reason why is because it seemed to be divisive, and as the Vice President, she swore an oath to keep the country peaceful and strong,” Senator Sonny Angara said during the budget deliberations for the Office of the Vice President’s budget.

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel also commended Duterte for her decision to withdraw the controversial request.

“I commend her for now categorically stating to this House that it’s not a deferral to our wisdom. She doesn’t want it anymore,” Pimentel said.

Senator Francis Tolentino said that it is still up to Congress on whether they will amend or remove the funds.

“The Senate can or may propose or concur with amendments. It’s no longer lodged with the OVP but the decision should come from this chamber. I just want to manifest that constitutional provision,” Tolentino said.

Senate President Migz Zubiri said the funds will not be reinstated during the bicameral conference.

“Ayaw na ni VP. Nakausap namin siya. Ayaw niyang ibalik ‘yung confidential funds,” he said.

