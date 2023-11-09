Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Paul Soriano no longer presidential adviser for creative communications

Film director Paul Soriano is no longer the presidential adviser for creative communications of President Bongbong Marcos.

Senator Sonny Angara revealed this during the Office of the President’s (OP) budget deliberation on Thursday.

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel asked Angara who was responsible for the slogan “We give the world our best. The Philippines” drawing backlash from netizens.

Angara did not reveal whether Soriano was removed from the post or resigned from it.

Soriano was first appointed by Marcos in October last year. He was among the avid supporters of Marcos during the 2022 presidential campaign.

He also directed Marcos’ first State of the Nation Address.

