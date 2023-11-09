Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

4 Filipino seafarers in Ukraine missile strike safe – DMW

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers said that a missile attack on a Liberian-flagged ship, the Kmax Ruler, docked at the port of Pivdennyi near Odessa, Ukraine, injured four Filipino seafarers on board, along with a port employee.

The missile strike also killed one Ukrainian crew member according to the agency. The incident also resulted in one death.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac said the four Filipino seafarers, which includes the ship’s Captain, Able Seaman, Deck Cadet, and Ship’s Electrician (ETR), were at the bridge of the ship when the missile hit.

“Thankfully, they were far enough from the point of impact and suffered non-fatal injuries. They are all out of danger,” Cacdac said in a statement.

The DMW added that the Filipino Captain, Able Seaman, and Deck Cadet suffered minor injuries and are receiving treatment on-board.

“The Ship’s Electrician, meanwhile, sustained a fracture on his left hand and is receiving treatment at a local hospital,” the agency added.

The manning agency of the seafarers and ship owner were instructed to provide all the necessary assistance to the injured crew.

“As soon as we received the report of the incident, we instructed their manning agency and ship owner to determine what else can be done for them,” Cacdac said.

The families of the seafarers have also been informed of their condition.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 09T205714.653

Calling all singles! Treat yourselves on 11.11 with these amazing deals

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 09T190204.032

Miss Universe owner files for bankruptcy in Thailand

7 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 09T164641.353

Vice Ganda says rift with Billy Crawford now over

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 09T164023.448

Unwind with Rauchi’s themed nights: Seafood, Noodles, and Sushi Delights

9 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button