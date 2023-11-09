4 Filipino seafarers in Ukraine missile strike safe – DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers said that a missile attack on a Liberian-flagged ship, the Kmax Ruler, docked at the port of Pivdennyi near Odessa, Ukraine, injured four Filipino seafarers on board, along with a port employee.

The missile strike also killed one Ukrainian crew member according to the agency. The incident also resulted in one death.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac said the four Filipino seafarers, which includes the ship’s Captain, Able Seaman, Deck Cadet, and Ship’s Electrician (ETR), were at the bridge of the ship when the missile hit.

“Thankfully, they were far enough from the point of impact and suffered non-fatal injuries. They are all out of danger,” Cacdac said in a statement.

The DMW added that the Filipino Captain, Able Seaman, and Deck Cadet suffered minor injuries and are receiving treatment on-board.

“The Ship’s Electrician, meanwhile, sustained a fracture on his left hand and is receiving treatment at a local hospital,” the agency added.

The manning agency of the seafarers and ship owner were instructed to provide all the necessary assistance to the injured crew.

“As soon as we received the report of the incident, we instructed their manning agency and ship owner to determine what else can be done for them,” Cacdac said.

The families of the seafarers have also been informed of their condition.