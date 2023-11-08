South Korean authorities battling bedbug infestations

South Korean officials are actively addressing concerns related to bedbug infestations that have been causing worry across the nation. According to local media reports, as of November 5, at least 17 bedbug outbreaks have been recorded in the capital city of Seoul and the cities of Busan and Incheon.

In response to this issue, Seoul has allocated 500 million won ($383,000 or more than P21 million) and has established a dedicated response team to tackle the bedbug problem.

Before South Korea, bedbug incidents had also been reported in countries like France and the UK, leading to concerns within affected communities.

Bedbug infestations in South Korea were first reported as early as September, with cases initially surfacing at a university in Daegu, a city in the southwest of the country. Subsequently, these blood-sucking insects were discovered in tourist accommodations and a public sauna.

Some South Koreans have opted to avoid cinemas and public transportation due to their fears of encountering bedbugs.

According to a report from South Korea’s EDaily News, a 34-year-old resident of Seoul named Ms. Choi has been avoiding subway trains with fabric seats for the time being. The report mentioned that Ms. Choi has also been diligently spraying pesticide throughout her house out of fear that bedbugs might suddenly appear.

EDaily News further reported that another local resident named Seo has chosen to stay at home with his girlfriend for the time being.

Before this recent outbreak, South Korea was widely believed to have successfully eliminated bedbugs following a nationwide extermination campaign in the 1960s.

While bedbugs are not known to transmit diseases, their bites can lead to severe itching. Scratching these bites can result in wounds that may become infected or scar.

These wingless pests, typically found near beds or in crevices, can also take an emotional toll on those affected. People living with bedbugs often feel uncomfortable, embarrassed, or even fear going to sleep.

In response to the issue, residents of Seoul have been visiting public health centers to have their insect bites examined and to seek guidance on necessary preventive measures, as reported by local sources.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has plans to inspect approximately 3,200 public facilities, including hotels and bathhouses, to assess their sanitation conditions. The government will also engage with private experts to discuss effective strategies for controlling bedbug infestations.

Seoul intends to regularly hot-steam fabric seats on its subway trains throughout the city and replace fabric seating with other materials, as indicated in local reports.

Recommendations from authorities to use certain types of pesticides against bedbugs have sparked controversy, as recent studies have suggested their ineffectiveness, according to South Korean national daily JoongAng Daily.