Lucky winner from Metro Manila bags PHP107.5 million mega lotto jackpot

A single bettor from Metro Manila struck it rich with a jaw-dropping PHP107.5 million jackpot in the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw on Monday night.

According to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), the winning combination 13-31-16-01-25-10 led to a staggering jackpot prize of PHP107,506,074.20. The fortunate ticket was purchased in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City.

Winners have up to a year from the draw date to claim their prize, as outlined in Republic Act 1169, the law governing PCSO lotteries. To claim jackpot prizes, individuals must visit the PCSO main office on Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. It’s important to note that winnings exceeding PHP10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

In addition to the jackpot winner, 110 others secured PHP32,000 each for correctly guessing five out of the six winning digits. Four correct digits will earn 4,225 people PHP1,000 each, while 53,241 individuals will receive PHP30 each for three correct digits.

The Mega Lotto 6/45 draw takes place every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Melquiades Robles, the PCSO general manager, urged the public to support the agency’s gaming products, as the revenue generated contributes to healthcare initiatives, medical services, and national charities. The PCSO’s contributions not only assist those in need of medical aid but also provide funding for government institutions.