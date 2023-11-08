Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

House removes Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as deputy speaker 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago

Former President and Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo has been removed from her post as Deputy Speaker at the lower house.

Arroyo is a staunch ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte.

Davao City 3rd District Rep. Isidro Ungab, another Duterte ally,  was also removed from his post.

The two lawmakers reportedly did not support the resolution seeking to uphold the “dignity, integrity and independence” of the House and the speakership of Martin Romualdez.

Cagayan 1st District Rep. Ramon Nolasco, Jr., made the successive motions that led to the demotion of both Arroyo and Ungab to mere congressmen.

This is the second demotion of Arroyo this year after she was stripped off the Senior Deputy Speaker post.

“I accept the decision of the House Leadership to remove me from my position as Deputy Speaker. I have been in Congress long enough to understand the dynamics and interpersonal relations among its members,” Ungab said.

“Despite my removal, I remain supportive of this administration, believing in its program of government, as I have also helped in the campaign last year, in the belief that it can bring a better hope and future for the Filipino people,” he added.

