Filipino teachers in Bahrain reunite in promoting globalized education

The Philippine Teachers Association -Bahrain (PTA-B) has successfully conducted the 5th Educators Convention last November 3, 2023, at Ramee Grand Hotel, Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain. The Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain, HE Ann Jalando-on Louis graced the occasion as the honored guest. She thanked all the Filipino teachers in Bahrain for the impressive impact they carried out in the different spaces of teaching and service. Also, she appreciated PTA-B for its active support for the Embassy’s various programs and activities. Mr. Ric Advincula, the President of Filipino Club – Bahrain, attended the convention with high regards to the Filipino teachers in the country.

The theme of the convention, “Filipino Teachers in a Globalized Education: Aspirations, Transformations, and Directions,” was remarkably echoed by the keynote speaker Dr. Katerin Ledesma. She put emphasis on the importance of celebrating teachers’ role in global education.

The highlight of the event was the awarding of the “Most Outstanding Filipino Educator 2023”. Dr. Karen Bansolay, who garnered the highest evaluation among the nominees, bagged the coveted award. In addition, PTA-B honored the exemplary teaching and service of Filipino teachers who taught 5, 10, and 15 years in Bahrain.

Dr. Arturo Basbas was also awarded “Excellence in Leadership” for his unwavering support to the organization.

Dr. Junifer Abatayo, the President of PTA-B highlighted the importance of the contribution of the PTA-B members in developing the organization into a “champion”. PTA-B is the only teacher organization in the Kingdom of Bahrain that extends support to Filipino teachers in enhancing their professional development, thus making them engaged in different professional learning communities. PTA-B hopes to continue the innovation and advance professional support to all Filipino teachers in Bahrain. Congratulations, and mabuhay ang PTA-B!