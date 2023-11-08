Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Cebu Pacific offers AED1 one-way flights

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

Exciting news for travelers in the UAE! Cebu Pacific has unleashed their incredible #CEBSuperSeatFest travel deals, offering the opportunity to fly for as low as AED1 for a one-way base fare (fees and surcharges not included). This fantastic offer extends to selected local and international destinations, making it the perfect time to plan your next adventure.

This deal is available for Dubai to Manila route, with fares as low as AED1. The travel period for this amazing offer is from April 1 to October 31, 2024.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to explore new destinations and create unforgettable travel memories. With Cebu Pacific’s Super Seat Fest, adventure is just a booking away. So, don’t miss this chance to book your 2024 homecoming.

Promo lasts until November 14, 2023.

Piso sale

Meanwhile, for those based in the Philippines, you can also take advantage of Cebu Pacific’s 11.11 promo.

Starting Wednesday, November 8, travelers can book flights with the budget carrier for a P1 one-way base fair to explore local destinations in the country like Bacolod, Zamboanga, Naga, Coron, Bohol, Tuguegarao, Boracay, Puerto Princesa, and other local destinations.

Not only that, flights from Manila to international tourist hotspots like Macau, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Bangkok and other Asian destinations are also available for P1 one-way base fare.

Promo lasts until November 11, 2023.

Visit cebupacificair.com and book your tickets now!

