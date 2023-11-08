Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BI arrests Chinese, South Korean fugitives

Photo courtesy: Bureau of Immigration

The Bureau of Immigration has apprehended two international fugitives in a back to back operations according to a statement on Wednesday.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that criminals have no place in the Philippines.

“Do not make the Philippines your breeding ground for your crimes. Our agency will not take a rest until all of these felons are brought to justice,” he said.

One of the fugitives is a Chinese national while the other one is a South Korean.

In the statement, officials from BI arrested Chinese Guo Shangming during an operation in Paco, Manila.

Shangming is reportedly wanted for obtaining fraudulent loans.

Guo has been overstaying in the country and also failed to pay his loans amounting to P2 million.

South Korean Hyeong Jinwoo on the other hand was arrested in Intramuros, Manila.

The BI said that Hyeong was a member of the  voice phishing syndicate in Metro Manila that has defrauded almost P14 million from its victims.

The syndicate also offers low interest loans in exchange of upfront payment or debt or processing fees.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

