Socorro ‘cult’ leader arrested by NBI for human trafficking

Staff Report7 hours ago

The National Bureau of Investigation arrested the leader of the alleged Socorro ‘cult’ on Tuesday, November 7.

The NBI arrested Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) president Jey Rence Quilario alias Senior Agila and other members over alleged human trafficking.

Quilario and the rest of the leaders were arrested outside the Senate building right after the hearing of the Committees on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs and of Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality.

Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa said that a warrant of arrest has been issued against Senior Agila.

“I would like to advise the sergeant-at-arms to coordinate with the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation regarding their custody. You turn over the custody of these persons to the authorities,” Dela Rosa, said.

No bails were recommended for their temporary release.

The Justice Department also said that they have filed cases against Quilario.

“Twenty-one cases filed already sa Surigao,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

