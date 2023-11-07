Miss Universe 2023 show dates announced

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant has set the dates for its preliminary competition and national costume show. Preliminaries are scheduled for November 15, followed by the national costume show on November 16.

The coronation night will take place on November 18, with live broadcasts on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and the iWantTFC app for those in the Philippines.

The reigning Miss Universe, R’Bonney Gabriel, arrived in El Salvador on November 6 and caught the attention of fans for her “very Filipino” luggage. She moved out of the New York-based Miss Universe apartment on November 1.

Meanwhile, Michelle Dee is on a mission to bring back the Philippines’ semifinal streak in the competition and secure the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.