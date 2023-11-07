Dubai issues 63,500 e-scooter permits in 18 months

Dubai has given out 63,500 e-scooter permits since April 2022. These permits let people use e-scooters in certain areas. To get a permit, you must be at least 16 years old and finish some training courses online. If you already have a driver’s license, you don’t need these courses.

Dubai’s transportation authority (RTA) and the police are working together to teach e-scooter riders about safety rules. Since the beginning of 2023, they’ve talked to 3,000 cyclists and e-scooter riders about safety and traffic rules.

In October, Dubai Police said five people died, and 29 were hurt in e-scooter accidents this year. They also gave more than 10,000 fines to riders for breaking traffic rules.

The RTA reminds riders to follow speed limits depending on the area. For example, it’s 20kmph in residential areas and on beaches, 30kmph in shared streets with vehicles like cars, and there are no set speed limits in some areas.

Dubai Police aims to reduce violations and accidents by educating riders about traffic rules, where to ride, and safety gear like helmets and reflective vests. They also stress the importance of having working brakes on your e-scooter.

Obtain a permit to ride an electric scooter easily via RTA’s website https://t.co/d59n6xYb3x through simple steps after taking training courses and passing the test on the website.#YouComfortMatters #RTA #Dubai To request a permit: https://t.co/hqLBEl7yn2 pic.twitter.com/YdinXS0lxL — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 30, 2022

Helpful links:

Click here to apply for an e-scooter permit.

Learn more about the process here.