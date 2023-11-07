Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai issues 63,500 e-scooter permits in 18 months

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

Dubai has given out 63,500 e-scooter permits since April 2022. These permits let people use e-scooters in certain areas. To get a permit, you must be at least 16 years old and finish some training courses online. If you already have a driver’s license, you don’t need these courses.

Dubai’s transportation authority (RTA) and the police are working together to teach e-scooter riders about safety rules. Since the beginning of 2023, they’ve talked to 3,000 cyclists and e-scooter riders about safety and traffic rules.

In October, Dubai Police said five people died, and 29 were hurt in e-scooter accidents this year. They also gave more than 10,000 fines to riders for breaking traffic rules.

The RTA reminds riders to follow speed limits depending on the area. For example, it’s 20kmph in residential areas and on beaches, 30kmph in shared streets with vehicles like cars, and there are no set speed limits in some areas.

Dubai Police aims to reduce violations and accidents by educating riders about traffic rules, where to ride, and safety gear like helmets and reflective vests. They also stress the importance of having working brakes on your e-scooter.

Helpful links:

  • Click here to apply for an e-scooter permit.
  • Learn more about the process here.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News miss universe

Miss Universe 2023 show dates announced

3 hours ago

46 Filipinos to leave Gaza through Rafah Border- DFA

3 hours ago
OMillionaire Draw 77 Maradona Rebello

O! Millionaire Episode 77: Double the Luck, Double the Grand Prize

5 hours ago
socorro

Socorro ‘cult’ leader arrested by NBI for human trafficking

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button