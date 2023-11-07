Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

46 Filipinos to leave Gaza through Rafah Border- DFA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

File photo of the Rafah Border

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that 46 Filipinos are allowed to leave Gaza through the Rafah Border to cross Egypt.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the Filipinos will cross the Rafah border to Egypt on Tuesday night, but could not give an exact time.

De Vega said that 39 are already waiting at the border while 7 are still thinking twice on whether they can leave the border.

The DFA official said that Palestinian nationals are also allowed to leave with their Filipino spouses but they are still waiting for the official approval.

The first batch of Filipinos were supposed to leave Gaza last Sunday but it was delayed following the closure of the border due to internal conflict.

