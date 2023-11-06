Dubai Police records impressive 2 minutes 32 seconds average response time to emergencies in 2022

His Excellency Major General Pilot Ahmad Mohammed bin Thani, Assistant Commandant for Ports Affairs, has reviewed last year’s statistics, revealing that the Dubai Police achieved an impressive response time to emergencies, surpassing their target average.

According to a press release by the Dubai Police, security patrols reached emergency sites in an impressive 2 minutes and 32 seconds, surpassing their goal of 3 minutes. Further, emergency calls to 999 had a response rate of 99.7 percent within 10 seconds, outdoing the target of 97 percent, with a total of 7.4 million calls.

These remarkable achievements underscore the Dubai Police’s unwavering commitment to public safety and their exceptional efficiency in responding to emergencies, reflecting their dedication to serving the community.

Furthermore, the latest AI advancements within the department were examined, revealing how innovative technologies such as the ‘Virtual Operations Room’ smart goggles can aid in training staff by displaying various control room screens, including incident management systems, Dubai maps, and connected cameras.

Additionally, Major General Bin Thani was briefed on the handheld wireless operations toolkit, which consolidates vital software for incident reporting, patrol surveillance, and seamless communication with the operations room. He also inspected the state-of-the-art mobile operations vehicle, tailored for external event coverage and embedded with specialized applications and equipment.