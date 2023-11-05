Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA to construct 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy: RTA

In its continuous efforts to enhance road safety and foster the well-being of delivery riders, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is planning to construct 40 air-conditioned rest areas for riders in key areas across the emirate.

According to the Dubai Media Office, these facilities aim to enhance the overall happiness of delivery riders by providing them with comfortable amenities while waiting for new orders. Additionally, these rest areas will encourage them to comply with traffic laws and regulations.

The placement of these new rest areas is based on a comprehensive analysis of operational data, identifying high-demand areas in collaboration with delivery companies. Multiple rest areas are slated for construction in key locations such as Arabian Ranches, International City, Business Bay, Al Quoz, Al Karama, Al Satwa, Al Jaddaf, Mirdif, and other districts within the emirate.

In a statement, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said that the RTA has already completed the construction of two rest areas in Al Barsha. The remaining areas will be developed in three phases, with all rest areas expected to be operational by July 2024.

Regarding the design, the Dubai Media Office revealed that the exteriors of the rest areas are constructed to minimize the impact of sunlight while ensuring proper insulation without compromising the view. Each area is equipped with air conditioning, a snack dispenser, water cooler, and mobile phone charging station.

Further, each rest area can also accommodate up to 10 people, depending on the district and has ample parking spaces for motorcycles adjacent to the facility.

“The construction of these rest areas is part of RTA’s efforts to provide a proper working environment for delivery riders, given the substantial growth of the delivery business in recent years to meet the public demand for goods. RTA has charted out an integrated structure for the delivery market to uphold the quality of services provided to the public including a professional certification of delivery riders,” Al Tayer said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 05T125243.794

RTA awards 1 million nol plus points to frequent riders of Dubai public transport

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 05T114819.488

Alex Gonzaga suffers second miscarriage

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 05T113212.137

Elon Musk reveals plans to make X a dating app

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 05T110324.527

Radio broadcaster shot dead during live airing in Misamis Occidental

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button