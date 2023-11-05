RTA to construct 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders

In its continuous efforts to enhance road safety and foster the well-being of delivery riders, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is planning to construct 40 air-conditioned rest areas for riders in key areas across the emirate.

According to the Dubai Media Office, these facilities aim to enhance the overall happiness of delivery riders by providing them with comfortable amenities while waiting for new orders. Additionally, these rest areas will encourage them to comply with traffic laws and regulations.

The placement of these new rest areas is based on a comprehensive analysis of operational data, identifying high-demand areas in collaboration with delivery companies. Multiple rest areas are slated for construction in key locations such as Arabian Ranches, International City, Business Bay, Al Quoz, Al Karama, Al Satwa, Al Jaddaf, Mirdif, and other districts within the emirate.

In a statement, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said that the RTA has already completed the construction of two rest areas in Al Barsha. The remaining areas will be developed in three phases, with all rest areas expected to be operational by July 2024.

The exterior of the rest areas was designed to reduce the impact of sunlight and ensure proper insulation without compromising the view.

Regarding the design, the Dubai Media Office revealed that the exteriors of the rest areas are constructed to minimize the impact of sunlight while ensuring proper insulation without compromising the view. Each area is equipped with air conditioning, a snack dispenser, water cooler, and mobile phone charging station.

Further, each rest area can also accommodate up to 10 people, depending on the district and has ample parking spaces for motorcycles adjacent to the facility.

“The construction of these rest areas is part of RTA’s efforts to provide a proper working environment for delivery riders, given the substantial growth of the delivery business in recent years to meet the public demand for goods. RTA has charted out an integrated structure for the delivery market to uphold the quality of services provided to the public including a professional certification of delivery riders,” Al Tayer said.