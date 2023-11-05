RTA awards 1 million nol plus points to frequent riders of Dubai public transport

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recognized this year’s “Public Transport Champions” on Saturday, awarding top winners with one million nol Plus points for their frequent use of mass transit in the emirate.

As part of Dubai’s 14th Public Transport Day themed ‘Gym on the Go’ and the RTA’s 18th Anniversary, the event honored three winners from the public and people of determination categories who were the most frequent riders of public transport over the last five years.

According to RTA’s official announcement, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, led the awarding ceremony of the six Public Transport Champions among the most users of public transport means. The winners are as follows:

People of Determination Category

Dhiren Bhatia (8000 journeys)

Salem Al Somahi (7000 journeys)

Mohamed Abdul Kader (6750 journeys)

Public Category

Mohamed Thalangara Aboobaker (15,900 journeys)

Mohammad Ahmadzadeh (14,442 journeys)

Sirajudeen Abdul Kader (13,900 journeys)

The first-place winners in each of the two categories got one million nol Plus points, the runner-up received 700,000 nol points, and the third winner earned 500,000 nol points.

Through the Nol Plus, a loyalty and rewards programme launched by RTA for nol card holders, members can accumulate points and access exclusive perks every time they use their nol card to pay Dubai Metro, taxi fares, public buses or pay parking charges.

These earned loyalty points can be utilized by commuters to either recharge their nol account or obtain discounts when shopping or dining at specific restaurants.

This event highlights RTA’s commitment to promoting the use of Dubai’s integrated public transport means. These initiatives contribute to the realization of RTA’s vision to become ‘The world leader in seamless and sustainable mobility’ through developing innovative and sustainable transport services capable of uplifting customer services to world-class standards.