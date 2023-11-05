Radio broadcaster shot dead during live airing in Misamis Occidental

A radio broadcaster was shot dead in Misamis Occident on Sunday. The brutal murder was caught on video since the killing was done during the broadcaster’s live broadcast.

The 57-year-old victim, identified as Juan Jumalon or “Johnny Walker,” was at his home when he was doing the live broadcast for a radio station.

The Philippine National Police said that the broadcaster was shot at around 5:35AM while he was doing the show at 94.7 Calamba Gold FM.

The suspect initially went to the home of Jumalon saying that he had an important announcement to make and then later on brought out his gun and killed him in short range.

The victim was rushed to the Calamba District Hospital by his family but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities are now investigating the crime and to determine the identity of the suspect.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) condemned the killing of Jumalon.

“The attack is even more condemnable since it happened at Jumalon’s own home, which also served as the radio station,” the NUJP said in a statement.

“The killing also comes in the same week as the International Day to End Impunity For Crimes Against Journalists,” it added.