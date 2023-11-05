Latest NewsNewsTechnologyTFT News

Elon Musk reveals plans to make X a dating app

On a group video call on Thursday, Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), revealed to his employees his plans to incorporate an online dating feature into the app.

According to reports from US media, the billionaire aims to add a “fully fledged” dating component to X, marking another step toward eventually transforming his social media platform into an “everything app.”

The new feature is reported to be launched in 2024, however, details on how the dating aspect might be operated were not revealed.

In addition to the dating feature, Musk also announced several changes to X, intending to turn it into an all-encompassing “everything app” that offers a wide array of services, from messaging to social networking and peer-to-peer payments.

Earlier this year, he announced plans to roll out audio and video calling features within the app and shared his hopes to make X a functional digital banking tool.

