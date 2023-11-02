Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Dream Pathway Immigration invites you to a free seminar in Dubai this coming November 12

Are you dreaming of a new life in Canada or Australia? Do you want to explore the best pathways to immigrate to these countries? If your answer is yes, then mark your calendars because Dream Pathway Immigration has some exciting news for you!

Dream Pathway Immigration, one of the most trusted immigration firms in the UAE, is thrilled to announce a special event that’s coming to Dubai on November 12 (Sunday).

This is your golden opportunity to learn about the most effective and streamlined ways to make your dreams of living in Canada and Australia a reality.

Why Attend?

At this exclusive seminar, you’ll have the chance to gain valuable insights and guidance from the experts at Dream Pathway Immigration. They will provide you with a comprehensive overview of immigration processes, visa options, and the latest updates on immigration policies in Canada and Australia. You can also avail a one-on-one consultation to find the right pathway that is tailored-fit to your background and budget.

Special Discount Vouchers

Dream Pathway Immigration understands that pursuing your immigration dreams can be a significant financial commitment. That’s why they have a special treat for attendees.

During the seminar, they will be giving away special discount vouchers exclusive for the event attendees that can help you save on your immigration journey. These discounts can make your dreams more affordable than you ever imagined.

Event Details

Date: November 22, 2023 (Sunday)

Time:

  • Morning Session: 09:00 AM – 11:00 AM
  • Afternoon Session: 01:00 PM – 03:00 PM

Venue: City Seasons Towers Hotel

Address: Khalifa Bin Zayed Road, Mankhool, Dubai (Next to Burjuman Mall)

Registration

Securing your spot at this exclusive seminar is simple. Just fill out the registration form by clicking here. Don’t miss out on this limited chance to take a big step towards your immigration dreams. Join the Dream Pathway team on November 12 in Dubai at the City Seasons Towers Hotel.

You can also visit Dream Pathway International’s office on the 12th Floor, Office 12204, Al Ghaith Tower, Hamdan St., Abu Dhabi, UAE | P.O Box 385041 or contact them on WhatsApp at +97152 178 4905.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

