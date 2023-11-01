Some OFWs from Israel report missing items from luggage

Some overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who went back to the Philippines from Israel said that some items in their luggage were missing upon their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

In a GMA News report, some of the OFWs reported that some of the missing items included shoes, chocolates, and keys. One woman said she couldn’t find her luggage itself.

The repatriated Filipinos flew from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi before reaching Manila.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said they would help the OFWs file a complaint against the airline.

As of November 1, around 123 Filipinos have been repatriated from Israel due to the ongoing war with Hamas.