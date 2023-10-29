Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Filipina pays ₱30k for fake marriage license to visit ‘husband’ in Oman, busted at NAIA

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 14 hours ago

File photo of NAIA

A Filipina’s attempt to use a counterfeit marriage certificate to bypass immigration officers has been thwarted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI). The incident, which unfolded on October 19 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), highlights concerns over travelers resorting to fake documents to skirt immigration checks.

The woman was bound for Oman, claiming she intended to visit her husband. However, BI officers discovered that her marriage certificate was bogus.

Faced with the evidence, she admitted that all the documents she presented, including an alleged affidavit of support, were fraudulent.

Further investigation revealed that she had previously attempted to travel to Malaysia just the month before but was apprehended by immigration officers due to inadequate documentation. She even went to the extent of using an edited wedding photograph in her bid to deceive authorities.

What makes this case more troubling is that she allegedly paid over Php 30,000 for these counterfeit documents. Authorities suspect these fake papers were intended to facilitate illegal employment abroad.

The BI’s Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES) has forwarded her case to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for charges against her recruiter.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 14 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Snapinsta.app 360092294 244648348428397 3157864863722511608 n 1080

Taylor Swift reaches billionaire status with record-breaking year

11 hours ago
hockey

Ice hockey player Adam Johnson dies after neck injury during game

11 hours ago
iStock 1044776064 1 1

Three Filipinos rescued from being hired as “love scammers” in Myanmar

11 hours ago
TFT News busan

The Classics Dragonboat Team makes a splash at the 11th Korea Open Busan International Dragonboat Festival

15 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button