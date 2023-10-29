Filipina pays ₱30k for fake marriage license to visit ‘husband’ in Oman, busted at NAIA

A Filipina’s attempt to use a counterfeit marriage certificate to bypass immigration officers has been thwarted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI). The incident, which unfolded on October 19 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), highlights concerns over travelers resorting to fake documents to skirt immigration checks.

The woman was bound for Oman, claiming she intended to visit her husband. However, BI officers discovered that her marriage certificate was bogus.

Faced with the evidence, she admitted that all the documents she presented, including an alleged affidavit of support, were fraudulent.

Further investigation revealed that she had previously attempted to travel to Malaysia just the month before but was apprehended by immigration officers due to inadequate documentation. She even went to the extent of using an edited wedding photograph in her bid to deceive authorities.

What makes this case more troubling is that she allegedly paid over Php 30,000 for these counterfeit documents. Authorities suspect these fake papers were intended to facilitate illegal employment abroad.

The BI’s Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES) has forwarded her case to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for charges against her recruiter.