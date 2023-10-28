Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

PH Mayors urged to align local initiatives with Sustainable Development Goals

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago

Photo courtesy of: DILG

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos called upon city and municipal mayors to align their local initiatives with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Speaking at the Philippine Mayors Forum at Crowne Plaza Manila in Quezon City, Abalos stressed the critical role of local governments in achieving the SDGs, given their potential to drive change within their communities.

“The Mandanas-Garcia ruling, which provides greater resources to local government units (LGUs), offers improved opportunities for localities to plan, fund, and execute more comprehensive and effective climate-sensitive, SDG-aligned local development endeavors,” he emphasized.

“The time for decisive action is now.”

Abalos further emphasized that these goals could be achieved through the implementation of appropriate strategies to address the new challenges facing their respective localities.

The 17 SDGs were established in 2015 to address global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and environmental decline. All countries have committed to working toward achieving these goals by 2030.

Abalos reiterated the DILG’s full commitment to guiding LGUs in achieving the SDGs.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News impounded bike

Dubai Police apprehends reckless motorcyclist speeding at 280 km/h on one wheel

8 hours ago
Dubai Metro RTA photo

Dubai Metro’s blue line expansion in the works

9 hours ago
Untitled design 38

Abu Dhabi launches 5-day crackdown on unauthorized room partitions and rentals

9 hours ago
liza soberano frankenstein

‘Liza Soberano’s Hollywood debut teased in ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ trailer

10 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button