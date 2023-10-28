PH Mayors urged to align local initiatives with Sustainable Development Goals

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos called upon city and municipal mayors to align their local initiatives with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Speaking at the Philippine Mayors Forum at Crowne Plaza Manila in Quezon City, Abalos stressed the critical role of local governments in achieving the SDGs, given their potential to drive change within their communities.

“The Mandanas-Garcia ruling, which provides greater resources to local government units (LGUs), offers improved opportunities for localities to plan, fund, and execute more comprehensive and effective climate-sensitive, SDG-aligned local development endeavors,” he emphasized.

“The time for decisive action is now.”

Abalos further emphasized that these goals could be achieved through the implementation of appropriate strategies to address the new challenges facing their respective localities.

The 17 SDGs were established in 2015 to address global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and environmental decline. All countries have committed to working toward achieving these goals by 2030.

Abalos reiterated the DILG’s full commitment to guiding LGUs in achieving the SDGs.