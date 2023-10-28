Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police apprehends reckless motorcyclist speeding at 280 km/h on one wheel

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago

Dubai Police took swift action to arrest a young man who was caught recklessly riding his motorcycle at an astonishing speed of 280 km/h while balancing on one wheel, putting his life and the safety of others at serious risk.

Following the viral circulation of a video depicting the motorcyclist performing dangerous stunts on social media, endangering not only his own life but also posing a significant threat to others, the motorcycle was seized as part of the legal proceedings against the reckless rider.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, the Director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, confirmed the identity and arrest of the motorcyclist, who admitted to engaging in hazardous riding behavior.

Consequently, the motorcycle was confiscated, and legal actions were initiated against the rider. Al Mazrouei emphasized that as per the provisions of Decree No.30 of 2023 pertaining to vehicle confiscation, the penalty for ‘unimpoundment of the bicycle’ is set at AED 50,000.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai Metro RTA photo

Dubai Metro’s blue line expansion in the works

8 hours ago
Untitled design 38

Abu Dhabi launches 5-day crackdown on unauthorized room partitions and rentals

8 hours ago
liza soberano frankenstein

‘Liza Soberano’s Hollywood debut teased in ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ trailer

9 hours ago
abalos

PH Mayors urged to align local initiatives with Sustainable Development Goals

9 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button