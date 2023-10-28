Dubai Police apprehends reckless motorcyclist speeding at 280 km/h on one wheel

Dubai Police took swift action to arrest a young man who was caught recklessly riding his motorcycle at an astonishing speed of 280 km/h while balancing on one wheel, putting his life and the safety of others at serious risk.

Following the viral circulation of a video depicting the motorcyclist performing dangerous stunts on social media, endangering not only his own life but also posing a significant threat to others, the motorcycle was seized as part of the legal proceedings against the reckless rider.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, the Director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, confirmed the identity and arrest of the motorcyclist, who admitted to engaging in hazardous riding behavior.

Consequently, the motorcycle was confiscated, and legal actions were initiated against the rider. Al Mazrouei emphasized that as per the provisions of Decree No.30 of 2023 pertaining to vehicle confiscation, the penalty for ‘unimpoundment of the bicycle’ is set at AED 50,000.