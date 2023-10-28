Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Metro’s blue line expansion in the works

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago

Dubai is gearing up to enhance its popular Dubai Metro with the addition of a brand-new Blue Line. This exciting development aims to simplify city travel even more.

The upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line is no small project; it will stretch 30 kilometers and link the current Red and Green Lines. What makes it special is that it will have 14 stations, some underground and some above ground. Seven stations will be elevated, while five will be below the surface.

The Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) is getting the ball rolling by inviting contractors to design and build the new line. It’s a massive venture expected to cost billions, and it will require local and international experts to work together.

RTA
Photo courtesy of RTA

The contract covers a wide range of tasks, including construction, electrical systems, and providing trains. The chosen contractor will also help with maintenance and operations for the first three years once everything is up and running.

This expansion aligns with Dubai’s big plan for the future, known as the “20-Minute City Policy.” This plan aims to make life easier for people by ensuring they can reach 80% of their daily needs within a 20-minute journey, whether on foot or by bike. It’s all about convenient access to essential services and increasing the number of people living near transit stations.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News impounded bike

Dubai Police apprehends reckless motorcyclist speeding at 280 km/h on one wheel

8 hours ago
Untitled design 38

Abu Dhabi launches 5-day crackdown on unauthorized room partitions and rentals

9 hours ago
liza soberano frankenstein

‘Liza Soberano’s Hollywood debut teased in ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ trailer

9 hours ago
abalos

PH Mayors urged to align local initiatives with Sustainable Development Goals

9 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button