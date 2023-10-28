Dubai Metro’s blue line expansion in the works

Dubai is gearing up to enhance its popular Dubai Metro with the addition of a brand-new Blue Line. This exciting development aims to simplify city travel even more.

The upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line is no small project; it will stretch 30 kilometers and link the current Red and Green Lines. What makes it special is that it will have 14 stations, some underground and some above ground. Seven stations will be elevated, while five will be below the surface.

The Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) is getting the ball rolling by inviting contractors to design and build the new line. It’s a massive venture expected to cost billions, and it will require local and international experts to work together.

The contract covers a wide range of tasks, including construction, electrical systems, and providing trains. The chosen contractor will also help with maintenance and operations for the first three years once everything is up and running.

This expansion aligns with Dubai’s big plan for the future, known as the “20-Minute City Policy.” This plan aims to make life easier for people by ensuring they can reach 80% of their daily needs within a 20-minute journey, whether on foot or by bike. It’s all about convenient access to essential services and increasing the number of people living near transit stations.