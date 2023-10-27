Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sheikh Mohammed calls on residents to raise UAE flag on November 3

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report24 hours ago

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called upon the country to raise the UAE flag on November 3 in celebration of Flag Day.

In a post on social media platform X, Sheikh Mohammed encouraged all ministries, public and private institutions, organizations, and residents to participate in this significant occasion at precisely 10 in the morning on the said date.

“Brothers and sisters, as we are accustomed to every year, we celebrate Flag Day on the third of November. We celebrate the flag of the homeland, the flag of our pride, dignity, and glorious union,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“We call on all ministries and institutions in the country to raise the Emirati flag on the third of November at ten in the morning, simultaneously, and with united feelings. We call on all the people of the country to participate in this occasion. [This is] an occasion in which we express our renewed determination and our firm will to work to keep this flag flying high and expressive about our achievements, our union, and the pride of our country,” he added.


This year commemorates the 11th anniversary of this national event. Although it is not a public holiday, both Emiratis and expatriates unite on this day to raise the flag at various locations, including offices, schools, parks, and more.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), each color of the UAE flag symbolizes the country’s best values:

  • White represents the good deeds, generosity, and bountifulness that distinguishes Emiratis.
  • Red symbolizes the sacrifices made by the previous generation of Emiratis to protect the motherland, its accomplishments and its values.
  • Green stands for growth, prosperity and flourishing vibrancy.
  • Black represents strength, resilience and courage.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report24 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 08 29T112939.014

DILG Secretary initiates deeper investigation on firefighter in ‘officer slot for sale’

8 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 27T145408.771

Person of interest in missing Miss Grand Philippines contestant is a cop

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 27T144129.893

Michelle Dee says she is prepared for Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 27T135029.861

PH bet Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 3rd runner-up

10 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button