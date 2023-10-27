Sheikh Mohammed calls on residents to raise UAE flag on November 3

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called upon the country to raise the UAE flag on November 3 in celebration of Flag Day.

In a post on social media platform X, Sheikh Mohammed encouraged all ministries, public and private institutions, organizations, and residents to participate in this significant occasion at precisely 10 in the morning on the said date.

“Brothers and sisters, as we are accustomed to every year, we celebrate Flag Day on the third of November. We celebrate the flag of the homeland, the flag of our pride, dignity, and glorious union,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“We call on all ministries and institutions in the country to raise the Emirati flag on the third of November at ten in the morning, simultaneously, and with united feelings. We call on all the people of the country to participate in this occasion. [This is] an occasion in which we express our renewed determination and our firm will to work to keep this flag flying high and expressive about our achievements, our union, and the pride of our country,” he added.

الإخوة والأخوات .. كما تعودنا في كل عام .. نحتفي بيوم العلم في الثالث من نوفمبر .. نحتفي براية الوطن .. راية فخرنا وعزنا واتحادنا المجيد . ندعو كافة الوزارات والمؤسسات في الدولة لرفع العلم الإماراتي في الثالث من نوفمبر الساعة العاشرة صباحاً في وقت واحد .. وبمشاعر متحدة ..… pic.twitter.com/8eF8TsNnA8 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 26, 2023



This year commemorates the 11th anniversary of this national event. Although it is not a public holiday, both Emiratis and expatriates unite on this day to raise the flag at various locations, including offices, schools, parks, and more.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), each color of the UAE flag symbolizes the country’s best values:

White represents the good deeds, generosity, and bountifulness that distinguishes Emiratis.

Red symbolizes the sacrifices made by the previous generation of Emiratis to protect the motherland, its accomplishments and its values.

Green stands for growth, prosperity and flourishing vibrancy.

Black represents strength, resilience and courage.