Vlogger, 7 others arrested for illegal car raffle 

Screengrab from the live stream of the arrested vlogger

The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) in Balanga, Bataan arrested a vlogger and seven of his companions for hosting an illegal car raffle or without a permit.

In a GMA News report, the group does not have   a permit from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation in conducting its online raffle.

“Bakit ba pinagbabawal ng batas kung wala tayong license? Basically because, wala tayong hahabulin. Pag wala silang permit, wala kayong assurance. Para malaman niyo, go to their websites,” PNP-ACG spokesperson Captain Michelle Sabino said.

The police seized the vlogger’s laptop, desktop computers, cellphones, tables and routers used in the livestream service.

The PNP said that there were a number of cases when prizes from vloggers and influencers were not given to the winners.

“Meron kasi tayong mga cases, wherein yung mga famous bloggers and celebrities na nage-endorse example ganyan, raffle etcetera na hindi nila nake claim yung prize… Panawagan natin sa mga bloggers, endorsers, celebrities, personnel… medyo marami kayong followers, maging responsible kayo sa ine-endorse natin,” Sabino added.

The vlogger and his companions will be facing complaints for violating Republic Act 1602 or illegal gambling.

