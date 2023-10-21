Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Marcos assures unpaid ex-Saudi OFWs will be paid

President Bongbong Marcos said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will settle the unpaid wages of more than 10,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In an interview with reporters,Marcos said that the Saudi government is now processing the claims.

“Napo-process na ngayon ‘yun,” President Marcos said in a GMA News report.

“We are already coming to the point na ‘yung detalye na lang ang pinag-uusapan. ‘Yung listahan ng mga claimant ay nalinis na, maayos na. And we are just waiting for the details to be worked out between the Saudi side,” he added.

Marcos, however, emphasized that no other details may be disclosed on the settlement mechanisms.

“But in concept, in principle, itutuloy talaga nila ‘yung pagbayad doon sa insurance claims ng mga nagtatrabaho sa mga negosyo na nalugi noong nagsara noong COVID. So, that will continue to go. Matatapos natin ‘yan,” the chief executive added.

The President also refuses to give a timeline on when the claims will be paid.

“I cannot say because it also depends on the internal processes in Saudi Arabia. But, again, I know for a fact that they will be paid. It’s just a question of when,” he added.

