DMW brings home 95 distressed OFWs from Saudi Arabia

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has brought home 95 distressed overseas Filipino workers from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 21.

The DMW and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) officials will receive the OFWs who arrived onboard Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight PR655 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

In a statement, the DMW said that its Migrant Workers Office in Riyadh (MWO-Riyadh) arranged for the flight of the distressed OFWs.

The returning OFWs were also given US$200 (approximately Php11,000) as financial assistance upon their return to the Philippines.

“Three children and 6 wards are also joining the group of distressed OFWs on their return journey,” the DMW said in a statement.

The returning workers will then be assisted by the OWWA’s Repatriation Assistance Division (OWWA-RAD).

They will be receiving a support package of benefits that includes financial assistance medical check-up and referral services, as well as psychosocial evaluation and assessment.

“OWWA will provide transit services for the OFWs to their respective homes in Metro Manila or nearby provinces as well as overnight hotel accommodations for those who have flights the next day,” the department said in their statement.