Another batch of OFWs from Israel return to the Philippines 

Another batch of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) has arrived in the Philippines on Friday as the war between Israel and militant group Hamas intensifies.

The Department of Migrant Workers said that the second batch of repatriates were composed of the 14 caregivers and four hotel employees.

The DMW said that the returning OFWs will receive all necessary assistance.

“Each repatriate will receive P100,000 in cash assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and DMW, skills training vouchers, additional financial assistance from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and psychosocial evaluation and assessment services,” the DMW said in a statement.

The DMW added that assistance will also be given to returning OFW with children who are still going to school.

“As directed by the President, the DMW, the OWWA, and all our other partner government agencies will receive our OFWs and help them through this challenging time, especially the trauma and stress they endured,” said DMW Undersecretary Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones.