5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Oman, detected by UAE’s NCM

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has reported a magnitude 5.1 earthquake striking the Gulf of Oman. The temblor, which occurred on Saturday at 10:00 AM UAE time, and was also felt by some residents.

The NCM promptly informed the public about the earthquake, urging vigilance and monitoring.

Currently, there are no reports of damage or casualties.

