5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Oman, detected by UAE’s NCM

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has reported a magnitude 5.1 earthquake striking the Gulf of Oman. The temblor, which occurred on Saturday at 10:00 AM UAE time, and was also felt by some residents.

The NCM promptly informed the public about the earthquake, urging vigilance and monitoring.

A 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Gulf of Oman at 10:00, 21/10/2023 “UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) October 21, 2023

Currently, there are no reports of damage or casualties.