PH agencies welcome second batch of returning OFWs affected by Israel-Hamas conflict

The second batch of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City via an Etihad flight. Senior officials from key government agencies, including Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Maria Anthonette Velasco Allones and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega, extended a warm welcome to the returning OFWs in a coordinated effort to provide immediate assistance and support.

The government agencies involved in this collaborative effort include the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and the Department of Health (DOH). This reception marked a significant milestone in the ongoing mission to assist and provide essential support to Filipino workers returning from the strife-torn region.

The OFWs were met with a comprehensive package of support services designed to address their immediate needs, both physical and emotional. This “whole-of-government” approach seeks to provide holistic care to those returning from challenging overseas situations.

The assistance offered includes psycho-social counseling, stress debriefing, medical referral, and reintegration services. These services aim to help OFWs overcome the emotional toll of their experiences and facilitate a smooth transition back to life in the Philippines.

USec Allones and USec De Vega, along with DMW Assistant Secretaries Jerome Alcantara, Felicitas Bay, and Venecio Legaspi, were present at the airport to personally greet the returning OFWs. They were joined by DSWD Assistant Secretary Ada Colicon, TESDA Deputy Director General Vidal Villanueva, OWWA Deputy Administrator Honey Quiño, and OFW Party-list Representative Marissa Magsino.

Undersecretary Allones expressed the government’s unwavering commitment to support the OFWs, saying, “Our priority is the well-being and successful reintegration of our returning workers. We are here to provide them with the necessary assistance and resources they need during this challenging time.”

The government agencies involved in this initiative continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Filipino migrant workers returning from conflict-affected areas receive the care and support they deserve.

As of writing, 2 more OFWs are missing while 4 were confirmed casualties from the ongoing conflict.

