Fog alert and possible rain forecasted for UAE weekend

Residents can expect a partly cloudy day today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The NCM has issued a yellow alert due to fog and mist in some areas of the UAE this morning.

The NCM has highlighted regions at risk of foggy conditions, so be cautious if you’re out and about. Later in the afternoon, there’s a chance of rainfall in the Eastward regions due to the formation of convective clouds.

Tonight, it’s expected to get humid, and similar weather conditions are anticipated for Saturday morning. Coastal and internal areas may wake up to fog and mist.

Throughout the day, we can expect light to moderate winds, occasionally kicking up some blowing dust.

Temperatures will vary, with the lowest set to drop to 19ºC and the highest expected to reach 39ºC in internal parts of the country.

The Abu Dhabi police has also released a fog advisory to warn residents, especially drivers to be cautious on the road.

“We ask fellow drivers to be careful due to low horizontal visibility during the formation of ⁧#الضباب⁩ and calls on them to adhere to the variable speed shown on the signs and electronic directional boards, with our wishes for your safety,” translates the post. 

