LBC kicks off ‘Panalo sa Padala’ raffle promo, winners of huge prizes revealed

LBC, a trusted global logistics company, is proud to announce the first set of winners of the “LBC Panalo sa Padala” raffle promo, celebrating not only the lucky individuals who scored big, but also the remarkable partnerships that have made this endeavor possible.

Bridging hearts and borders

Suzuki Philippines Incorporated has always been dedicated to providing powerful, practical, and efficient mobility options, especially for the hardworking Filipinos both in the Philippines and abroad.

According to Mr. Jose Salavarria, Division Head of Motorcycle Sales and Marketing at Suzuki Philippines Incorporated, “We believe that our Filipino migrant workers deserve the best products Suzuki Philippines motorcycles have to offer. Motorcycles not only serve as a means of transportation but also as a potential source of income, making it a smart investment for their hard-earned money.”

Suzuki Philippines’ choice to partner with LBC was straightforward. LBC’s strong presence in areas with high concentrations of migrant Filipino workers, coupled with a shared passion for serving the Filipino community, made this partnership a natural fit. Mr. Salavarria stated, “For Suzuki Philippines, this partnership is an opportunity to extend our services to our ‘Kababayans’ in the Middle East and provide them with practical and reliable mobility options.”

Spreading joy and creating memories

Angel Wings International, a renowned travel and tourism company based in Dubai, provides 5-star service and unforgettable travel experiences. The collaboration with LBC is all about spreading joy and creating memorable moments for people, particularly during special occasions like holidays.

Ellanie Villena, owner of Angel Wings International, emphasized the common vision shared with LBC, saying, “Our partnership focuses on enhancing holiday spirit and giving back to the community. We aim to enrich the lives of LBC clients by offering them exclusive opportunities to win fantastic prizes.”

The collaboration with LBC has already borne fruit, as LBC clients now have a chance to win a 500-dirham voucher from Angel Wings International, redeemable for select services, enhancing their travel experiences.

These two partnerships, with Suzuki Philippines and Angel Wings International, emphasize LBC’s commitment to connecting people, bridging hearts and borders, and making dreams come true.

By enriching the lives of the Filipino community abroad, these collaborations are more than just business transactions; they are symbols of shared values and a common commitment to the well-being of the Filipino community.

Celebrating the Winners

Ahead of the announcement of winners, LBC officially launched the “Panalo sa Padala” campaign with the LBC Fun Night held at Glitch Arabia, Al Ghurair Center, Dubai, last September 27. The event featured Filipino professionals from the media and content creators who participated in thrilling games, offering them the chance to win huge prizes such as AED5,000, AED10,000, and many more.

The “LBC Panalo sa Padala” raffle promo has brought smiles to many faces, and we’re delighted to announce the winners of the first monthly draw on October 7, 2023:

1st Monthly Draw Winners (October 7, 2023):

P100,000 Major Prize: Julela Maglente

Julela Maglente P10,000 Minor Prize: Jackielou Madino

Jackielou Madino P10,000 Minor Prize: Mary Rose Guzman

Mary Rose Guzman P10,000 Minor Prize: Irene Gaspar

Irene Gaspar P10,000 Minor Prize: Kristine Mie Rufino

Kristine Mie Rufino P10,000 Minor Prize: Jamary Malagdao

LBC-Suzuki Philippines Promo Winners (September 30, 2023):

Shopping Voucher: Anjella Arcena

Anjella Arcena Shopping Voucher: Roger Hernando

Roger Hernando Shopping Voucher: Suzuette Santos

Suzuette Santos Shopping Voucher: Jasmine Anne Vargas

Jasmine Anne Vargas Shopping Voucher: Hulma Taalal

PH Winners (Nominated by ME Winners):

Gift Basket: Jan Joseph Arcena

Jan Joseph Arcena Gift Basket: Amerah N. Monib

Amerah N. Monib Gift Basket: Paul Gutierrez

Paul Gutierrez Gift Basket: Jhennalyn Anne Vargas

Jhennalyn Anne Vargas Gift Basket: Raiza Sali Sakkalahul

How to win

Your opportunity to win big is just a call away. You could be the fortunate recipient of P100,000 in the next Major Draw on November 4 or P500,000, a brand new Suzuki Burgman Maxi Scooter, Angel Wings Tourism Travel Vouchers, and other exciting prizes in the Grand Draw of LBC PANALO SA PADALA promo on December 9, 2023.

To enter, seize the moment with LBC’s HOLIDAY OFFERS or LBC KABAYANI DEALS available from September 15 to November 30, 2023

Dial 800 522 111 to book your padala and secure your chance to win. LBC Panalo Padala is also available in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain. Visit www.lbcexpress.com for more details.