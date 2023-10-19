Experience the Ultimate Sound Quality with HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3, Now Available in the UAE

Huawei announced the availability of its latest flagship wireless earbuds, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3. This new generation of TWS earbuds combine fashionable design aesthetics with class-leading audio. They redefine sound fidelity, pushing industry standards to new heights. Besides, the FreeBuds Pro 3 offer a superior call experience with Pure Voice 2.0, noise cancellation with Intelligent ANC 3.0 and Triple Adaptive EQ, as well as a smart connectivity experience for seamless listening.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3 in Green and White will be available in the UAE on October 20 at a price of 749AED from Huawei Experience Stores and e-shop.

Premium Sound Quality with Ultra-Hearing Dual-Drivers

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3 is powered by Ultra-Hearing Dual Drivers that delivers an excellent, true-to-life audio experience without minimal latency. The sound can soar as high as 48 kHz and drop all the way to 14 Hz without missing a beat. Moreover, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3 supports the L2HC 2.0 and LDAC™ codecs, and is certified by both HWA and Hi-Res Audio Wireless. This double certification ensures that the earbuds deliver high-resolution audio that brings rich details and textures.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3 also features a Triple Adaptive EQ algorithm that ensures that users’ favourite music always sounds just the way they like, offering an exceptional personalised listening experience anywhere, anytime.

Pure Voice 2.0: Crystal-Clear Communication with Precision Voice Pick-Up

When it comes to phone calls, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3 uses the Pure Voice 2.0, incorporating a high-sensitivity bone conduction microphone that stays closely fixed to your ears. This improves voice pick up by 2.5 times during voice and video calls compared to the previous generation. It can effectively isolate noise and ensures that the person on the other end hears your voice clearly, even in the noisiest environments, and hears less of the surrounding noise.

Intelligent ANC 3.0: Quiet Listening Experience

The new generation FreeBuds Pro 3 takes noise cancellation to the next level with an upgraded Intelligent ANC 3.0. The updated AI adaptive noise cancellation algorithm provides a 50% improvement in noise cancellation compared to the previous generation. This makes the FreeBuds Pro 3 an ideal travel companion, whether the users are on a flight or a train ride.

Lightweight and Comfortable Fit

The FreeBuds Pro 3 are 5% lighter than the previous generation, weighing just 5.8g each, lighter than a coin. The earbuds also feature new groove designs on the stems for easy and intuitive control. The charging case has gotten 4.5% smaller, making it more compact and easier to store.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3 come with four pairs of silicon tips that can fit a wider range of ear canals, including the new XS sized ear tips. These tip options make the earbuds more comfortable and secure for more users. A better fit also enhances the ANC performance of the earbuds.

Long Battery Life and Wireless Charging

When it comes to battery life, the earbuds offer up to 31 hours of listening time with the charging case and up to 6.5 hours on a single charge. Users can also charge them wirelessly, allowing them to pick up their HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3 and start using it right away.

Seamless Connectivity Across Devices

In terms of connectivity, users can connect to two devices simultaneously and switch audio between them, even with two iOS and Android devices, without having to disconnect and pair repeatedly.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3 are the result of years of research and development. They take wireless sound quality to new heights with L2HC 2.0 support. With an improved sound pickup system and the upgraded intelligent noise cancelling algorithm, the FreeBuds Pro 3 offer an unparalleled audio experience.