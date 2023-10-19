DFA: Filipinos in Gaza may cross Egypt border in the next 48 hours

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that Filipinos waiting to be repatriated from Gaza may be able to reach the border in the next 48 hours.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega made the statement after United States President Joe

Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed to allow safe passage of nationals amid the Israel-Hamas war.

“Hindi ko pa ma-confirm kung kailan pero dahil may kasunduan na, most likely, very soon, baka within the next 48 hours makakatawid na kasi iyon lang ang huling sagabal, hakbang na kailangan natin,” De Vega told GMA News.

De Vega said that around 80 Filipinos are waiting at the Egyptian border of Rafah to exit Gaza.

De Vega said that it remains to be seen if Palestinians will he allowed to cross the border since most of the Filipinos are married to Palestine nationals.

“Ito ang problema: Sinabi na nila last weekend iyan tapos hindi rin natuloy. Kaya ang sinasabi ng Israel, ‘just be ready at a moment’s notice.’ So, any time baka mabuksan. Handa naman tayo,” he added.