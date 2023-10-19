Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

DFA: Filipinos in Gaza may cross Egypt border in the next 48 hours

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that Filipinos waiting to be repatriated from Gaza may be able to reach the border in the next 48 hours.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega made the statement after United States President Joe
Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed to allow safe passage of nationals amid the Israel-Hamas war.

“Hindi ko pa ma-confirm kung kailan pero dahil may kasunduan na, most likely, very soon, baka within the next 48 hours makakatawid na kasi iyon lang ang huling sagabal, hakbang na kailangan natin,” De Vega told GMA News.

De Vega said that around 80 Filipinos are waiting at the Egyptian border of Rafah to exit Gaza.

De Vega said that it remains to be seen if Palestinians will he allowed to cross the border since most of the Filipinos are married to Palestine nationals.

“Ito ang problema: Sinabi na nila last weekend iyan tapos hindi rin natuloy. Kaya ang sinasabi ng Israel, ‘just be ready at a moment’s notice.’ So, any time baka mabuksan. Handa naman tayo,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 10 19T152816.285

LBC kicks off ‘Panalo sa Padala’ raffle promo, winners of huge prizes revealed

40 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 19T152341.472

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to launch Race Series ahead of main event

44 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 19T144903.584

Enjoy unlimited sushi for only AED50 at Rauchi Restaurant

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 19T144059.691

Unlocking global opportunities for Filipino entrepreneurs and professional community: Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi signs MoU with AIM Global Foundation

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button