ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to launch Race Series ahead of main event

Preparations for the eagerly anticipated 5th edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon are firmly underway with the race routes now announced and participant numbers heading towards an all-time high.

For those who are training for the main event on 16th December, the final edition of the Race Series will take place at Al Hudayriat Island on 4th November.

Whatever distance you plan to run in December, the Race Series will give you the chance to step up your training, practice your race skills and perfect your finish-line celebrations. Choose from 1km, 2.5km, 10km or the half marathon distance. But don’t leave it to the last minute. The Race Series has proven very popular and this event is expected to sell out. Find out more here: https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com/race-series/

If you are still looking for support with your preparations, you can take advantage of the training sessions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain. All sessions are delivered by the team of official coaches, and you are guaranteed to not only pick up some running tips but to also make new friends with a passion for running. Find out more about these sessions here: https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com/training-support/

With just 8 weeks to go before the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon race week, excitement is building in the capital. This year, the event is committed to a sustainable approach with the following new features:

Water stations will be available around the event village to reduce the use of single use plastic bottles.

Dedicated recycle points will be set up throughout the village for you to donate old running shoes.

Participants are encouraged to carpool or use public transport and the shuttle bus services throughout race week and during the event day.

Sustainable materials are being used on the official Nike running shirt, race bag and finishers medals.

2023 event branding will be reusable where possible.

Find out more about how you can be part of the 5th edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon at: https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com