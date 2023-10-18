From eating spoiled bread to collecting rain, Filipinos continue struggle in Gaza

Filipinos in Gaza continue to struggle in Gaza as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on.

Since they cannot buy food, it was earlier reported that some of them have been eating spoiled bread to survive.

In a separate GMA News report, some Filipinos also resort to drinking rainwater due to limited supply.

Hundreds of foreign nationals, including more than 50 Filipino children, fled to the Rafah Border Crossing in Egypt as they await for the go signal to cross the border.

“It could be any day now na magbubukas. Kailangan handa yung ating mga kababayan,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said.

“Kasi baka may lumusot na terrorist papuntang Egypt o kaya naman may papasok na humanitarian aid na hindi naman humanitarian aid kundi ammunitions para sa giyera laban sa Israel,” he added.

Despite the hardship, some Filipinos decided to stay with their Palestinian partners.

“Kahit na ba Alert Level 4, hindi natin makakayang kunin sapilitan. Kung mananataili sila doon, parang may babala na take care for your safety,” he said.