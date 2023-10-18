Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

From eating spoiled bread to collecting rain, Filipinos continue struggle in Gaza

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy: Embassy of the State of Palestine

Filipinos in Gaza continue to struggle in Gaza as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on.

Since they cannot buy food, it was earlier reported that some of them have been eating spoiled bread to survive.

In a separate GMA News report, some Filipinos also resort to drinking rainwater due to limited supply.

Hundreds of foreign nationals, including more than 50 Filipino children, fled to the Rafah Border Crossing in Egypt as they await for the go signal to cross the border.

“It could be any day now na magbubukas. Kailangan handa yung ating mga kababayan,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said.

“Kasi baka may lumusot na terrorist papuntang Egypt o kaya naman may papasok na humanitarian aid na hindi naman humanitarian aid kundi ammunitions para sa giyera laban sa Israel,” he added.

Despite the hardship, some Filipinos decided to stay with their Palestinian partners.

“Kahit na ba Alert Level 4, hindi natin makakayang kunin sapilitan. Kung mananataili sila doon, parang may babala na take care for your safety,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 10 18T102205.870

DTI to boost trade ties with Middle East countries

1 hour ago
Philippines Immigration

BI braces for influx of passengers amid BSKE, Undas weekend

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 17T170654.988

Abu Dhabi launches pilot phase of electric bus project

18 hours ago
naia reuters

Mandatory footwear removal in airports suspended starting October 13

20 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button