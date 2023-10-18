Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BI braces for influx of passengers amid BSKE, Undas weekend

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Bureau of Immigration is preparing for an influx of passengers amid the looming very long weekend during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) and Undas.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that October 28 to November 5 will be a “very long weekend” in a media forum.

“Magpapadala na ako ng augmentation sa airport. Simula October 25 to November 5, wala munang mga vacation leave,” the BI chief said.

President Bongbong Marcos previously declared October 30 as a holiday.

“Parehas nung ginawa natin sa Holy Week, ‘yung mga gustong mag-duty sa airport na nasa main office, papa-duty-hin natin sa airport, tas augmentation,” Tansingco added.

BI employees will also not be allowed to take leaves from November 15 to January 15.

“Ginagawa na natin ito taon-taon. Kasi we are expecting, ngayong fourth quarter, we are expecting four million arrivals… in our airports,” he continued.

