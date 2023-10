Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate reported missing

A candidate of the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 has been reported missing by her family.

Catherine Camilon’s sister Chin-chin Camilon said that the beauty queen was last seen on October 12.

“Baka po mababasa ‘to ng kasama ni Catherine Camilon kagabi na ka-work niya, hindi lang po namin alam kung sino, ‘di po matandaan ang pangalan, pasabi naman po baka alam n’yo po kung nasaan siya,” Chin-chin wrote on Friday.

“Kagabi pa po siya tumawag 8 p.m., kaninang umaga pa po naka-off ang phone niya, hanggang ngayon at hindi din po nag-o-online, palagi po siya nag-a-update sa amin, ngayon lang po talaga hindi,” she added.

As of Monday, Catherine has yet to be found.

“Nasaan ka na ba kapatid ko?,” Chin-chin wrote again.

Catherine represented Batangas in the Miss Grand Philippines 2023.