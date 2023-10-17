Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Mandatory footwear removal in airports suspended starting October 13

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) has announced that it will be temporarily suspending the mandatory footwear removal in all airports nationwide pending the review of the policy by the Department of Transportation beginning October 13, 2023.

This means passengers will only be required to remove their footwear when an alarm is triggered during security screening or during increased security condition level.

The OTS implemented the mandatory footwear removal, regardless of the security condition level, to detect and deter any prohibited items which may be concealed inside the footwear and used to commit acts of unlawful interference in July 2023.

In 2001, it can be recalled that Richard Reid, an Al-Qaeda terrorist, attempted to blow up a passenger aircraft with an explosive hidden in the sole of his shoes.

On August 10, 2023, an ammunition and a packet of suspected drugs were intercepted by the OTS at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

On that the same day but on a separate incident at Mactan-Cebu International Airport after the passenger tried to smuggle marijuana using his shoes.

Also read: NAIA revives mandatory shoe removal policy

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 10 17T150007.741

‘Femme Vitality’: Filipino Social Club Celebrates the Pink Month with Symposium on Women’s Health Awareness

1 hour ago
Screenshot 2023 10 17 at 2.35.32 PM

Francis Magalona’s alleged ex-lover and daughter sell late rapper’s jersey

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 08T125709.635

RTA unveils new smart gate that allows you to pay transport fares through facial recognition

2 hours ago
immigration counter new photo

BI says it blocked over 130 sex offenders from entering PH 

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button