Mandatory footwear removal in airports suspended starting October 13

The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) has announced that it will be temporarily suspending the mandatory footwear removal in all airports nationwide pending the review of the policy by the Department of Transportation beginning October 13, 2023.

This means passengers will only be required to remove their footwear when an alarm is triggered during security screening or during increased security condition level.

The OTS implemented the mandatory footwear removal, regardless of the security condition level, to detect and deter any prohibited items which may be concealed inside the footwear and used to commit acts of unlawful interference in July 2023.

In 2001, it can be recalled that Richard Reid, an Al-Qaeda terrorist, attempted to blow up a passenger aircraft with an explosive hidden in the sole of his shoes.

On August 10, 2023, an ammunition and a packet of suspected drugs were intercepted by the OTS at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

On that the same day but on a separate incident at Mactan-Cebu International Airport after the passenger tried to smuggle marijuana using his shoes.

Also read: NAIA revives mandatory shoe removal policy