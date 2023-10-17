Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BI says it blocked over 130 sex offenders from entering PH 

The Bureau of Immigration said that it has blocked around 130 sex offenders from entering the Philippines since January 2023.

In an statement BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that any convicted sex offenders caught attempting to enter the country will de rejected by immigration officers.

“We have established a working arrangement with the different foreign missions in Manila, who regularly provide us with the names of their nationals who have been convicted of sex crimes in their country,” Tansingco said.

The BI issued the statement after officers managed to block another registered sex offender, 42-year-old Briton Anthony Collins, who was convicted last May 2022 in Manchester, England.

He was convicted for voyeurism and taking indecent photos of two minors.

Collins was immediately deported after officers found his conviction.

