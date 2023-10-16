Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

One bettor wins P147 million lotto jackpot

One bettor won the latest P147 million lotto jackpot on Sunday according to the announcement of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The PCSO said that the winning bettor won P147,354,716.40. The winning number combination is 47-35-02-13-38-17.

The PCSO added that around 40 bettors won second prize, each receiving P50,000.

The PCSO also said that no one won the jackpot for the draw of Ultra Lotto 6/58 for failing to bet on the winning number combination.

The winning money for the 6/58 draw is at P49,500,000.00.

Two winners won the second prize of P120,000.

