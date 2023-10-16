Murdoch University Dubai: The University that pays up to half your degree

Tired of the endless search for the perfect scholarship opportunity? Look no further, as Murdoch University Dubai is redefining the landscape of higher education with an exciting opportunity that promises to make your dreams more achievable and inspiring than ever before. As we prepare for the eagerly anticipated January 2024 intake, our esteemed institution is once again revolutionising the educational experience by offering to cover up to half of your degree.

Murdoch University, ranked 84th in the top Young Universities in the world (Times Higher Education 2023), founded its international branch campus in Dubai 15 years ago. Over the years, this institution has played a vital role in shaping the future of thousands of graduates, equipping them with the skills to excel and innovate in the real world. In recognition of its commitment to excellence, Murdoch University Dubai received a 5-star rating from the 2021/22 KHDA Higher Education Classification developed in partnership with QSTM.

The University offers attractive scholarships to qualified students for the January 2024 intake. You have the chance to secure up to a 40% Academic Merit Scholarship in your Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs and a 50% scholarship for Foundation and Diploma programs.

Moreover, Murdoch University Dubai has simplified the decision-making process for students like you by offering the opportunity to pursue a double major within the same degree and timeframe. Allowing you to broaden your academic horizons, enhance your employability prospects, and increase your earning potential.

Explore a place where you can discover a world of opportunities through Murdoch University Dubai’s Australian-accredited, affordable degrees. Whether you choose the Foundation program, Diploma program, double major Undergraduate program, or Postgraduate program, we will assist you in designing a path uniquely tailored to you. Take advantage of our attractive scholarship that pays up to half your degree.

Join us at Murdoch University Dubai and shape your future together!

Apply Now – https://www.murdochuniversitydubai.com/apply/online-application.

For further details, please contact [email protected] or call +971 4 574 9800.