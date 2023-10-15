Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BI Commissioner commends immigration agent for refusing P50,000 bribe

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco praised an immigration agent for refusing a bribe worth Php50,000 from an Indian national who was trying to enter the country.

In an official Facebook post, the BI reported that Jay Manansala, Border Control and Intelligence Unit (BCIU) personnel at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga, denied entry to a 20-year-old Indian man named Jaskaran Singh.

“Singh was excluded last October 12 at the Clark International airport (CIA) after arriving on board a Scoot Airlines flight from Singapore,” BI wrote.

“Singh was denied entry after being unable to establish both his capacity to sustain himself for his trip and his purpose of travel. He was excluded based on Section 29(a)5 of the Philippine Immigration Act, and was turned over to the airlines for boarding on the next available flight back to his port of origin,” it added.

However, during the exclusion process, Singh handed the phone to Manansala to speak with his alleged father.  Singh’s alleged father offered Php 50,000 in exchange for Singh’s release, which the officer declined.

This action led Singh to exhibit unruly behavior, ranting and shouting at the officer. He then insisted that the officers talk to another unidentified man on the phone, who threatened to sue the officers if they do not release the passenger.

In response to this incident, Tansingco remarked, “We commend the unwavering dedication and integrity displayed by our immigration agent in the face of a tempting bribe. Our officers’ commitment to upholding the law and maintaining the integrity of our borders is truly commendable.”

According to the BI, Singh’s name will be included in the Bureau’s blacklist, permanently banning him from entering the country.

