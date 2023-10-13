Only 2 Weeks Left! Westlife Show at Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

The clock is ticking, and you don’t want to miss out on this extraordinary opportunity! Westlife, the sensational Irish pop band, is making their grand return to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on October 27th, and tickets are selling like hotcakes. This is your chance to experience their timeless hits and electrifying performances up close and personal.

Why Westlife? Because they’re the most successful Irish boyband, with a remarkable 33 No.1 albums worldwide, over 55 million records sold, and a string of chart-topping singles that have made them pop music legends.

But what truly sets this event apart is Westlife’s remarkable ability to create unforgettable moments. In their last Abu Dhabi concert, they fulfilled a fan’s dream by inviting Dian, a cancer warrior, on stage. This heartfelt gesture touched the hearts of fans around the world and showcased Westlife’s genuine care for their audience.

Here’s the deal: Don’t wait too long! This limited-time offer is your golden ticket to witness Westlife live at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island – Abu Dhabi. Sing along to classics like “Swear It Again,” “Flying Without Wings,” and “My Love,” while also experiencing their newest pop anthems.

Presented by Live Nation Middle East, this event promises an evening of pure entertainment, unbeatable revelry, and unforgettable memories. But remember, time is running out!

Secure your tickets today by visiting www.livenation.me and prepare for an extraordinary night of music, fun, and celebration.

Event Details: