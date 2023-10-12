Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Woman dies after eating chocolate gift from palm reader who predicted her death

Fernanda Valoz Pinto/X (formerly Twitter)

Fernanda Valoz Pinto lost her life after consuming a chocolate given to her by a palm reader who had eerily foretold her impending death. This tragic incident unfolded in August of this year, leaving the local community of Brazil perplexed.

Pinto was approached by an elderly palm reader in Maceió, a city known for its mystics. The palm reader’s grim prediction of Pinto’s imminent demise left her uneasy. As a parting gesture, the fortune teller offered Pinto a seemingly harmless chocolate.

Little did anyone know that this act of generosity would have dire consequences. Pinto’s condition deteriorated rapidly after consuming the chocolate, as she experienced blurred vision, vomiting, and weakness. Distressed, she shared her suffering with her family through text messages.

Toxicology reports from Pinto’s autopsy revealed abnormally high levels of pesticides, Sulfotep and Terbufos, in her body. This discovery has raised suspicions about the chocolate as a potential source of poisoning.

Pinto’s relatives are left in shock and confusion, with one cousin, Lumenita Valoz, questioning the motive behind the incident. “I don’t see anyone having a reason to do this to her, but we don’t know what’s in anyone’s heart. Whether it was someone who ordered her to be killed or if the woman did it because she wanted to, only the police will find out,” she said in an interview with local media.

Law enforcement authorities are investigating whether the palm reader might have played a sinister role in this tragic event.

