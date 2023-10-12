Dubai Digital Authority warns public of SMS scam impersonating official entity

Dubai Digital Authority has issued a warning to the public about an SMS scam that impersonates official entities and urges recipients to click on fraudulent links. The cautionary message was conveyed via social media, underscoring the importance of vigilance in the digital age.

In a statement posted on social media platforms, including Twitter, Dubai Digital Authority stated, “You may receive an SMS impersonating an official entity, claiming that it is necessary to complete your details by clicking a link to avoid fines. We would like to emphasize that this message is not issued by any official party and is sent to seize information. Do not open the link, delete the message, and avoid following any instructions therein.”

⚠️ Urgent warning

Over the past few hours, there has been an SMS circulating that impersonate official entities.

The authority further highlighted that scammers may employ various deceptive tactics, potentially using different terms or pretexts to manipulate unsuspecting individuals into clicking on harmful links. They urged the public to exercise extreme caution in such situations.

Residents and users reported receiving SMS messages purporting to be from entities such as EmiratesPosts and other government offices, a testament to the evolving sophistication of cybercriminals who exploit the trust in official institutions.

The UAE government has taken the matter seriously and encourages residents to promptly report such instances to the police.

To report cybercrimes and fraudulent activities, individuals can utilize the following channels:

eCrime Website (Dubai Police)

Aman Service (Abu Dhabi Police)

My Safe Society App (UAE Federal Public Prosecution): The UAE’s federal Public Prosecution has launched the ‘My Safe Society’ app, which is available on iTunes.

With the rise of digital communication and cybercrimes, it is crucial for the public to remain vigilant, especially in the face of such deceptive tactics.