DMW to bring home 24 Filipinos forced to work as scammers in Cambodia 

The Department of Migrant Workers Department has deployed a team to Cambodia to bring home some 24 Filipinos allegedly forced to work in the Southeast Asian country.

“The Filipino victims entered Cambodia as tourists as early as January this year. They were informed that they would be working as tech support representatives but were forced to work in an online scamming facility in the O’Smach District located near the Thai border,” DMW officer in charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said in a statement.

A DMW team left last Monday to assist the Filipinos and provide legal and financial assistance, as well as psychological first aid to the rescued Filipinos.

“The 27 Filipinos were about to be transferred from O’Smach District to another online scamming facility in the coastal city of Sihanoukville when the CNP intercepted their convoy,” Cacdac said.

The DMW is now coordinating sith Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in Phnom Penh, is working closely with Cambodia’s Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans, and Youth Rehabilitation to facilitate the repatriation of Filipinos.

“This is yet another incident in the growing number of cases involving the illegal recruitment of our overseas Filipino workers for illegal online financial operations,” Cacdac said.