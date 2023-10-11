Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Two Filipinos killed by Hamas in Israel 

Two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were killed by terrorist group Hamas following its deadly attacks in southern Israel since last week.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo announced the tragic news.

“The Philippines condemns the killing of two (2) Filipino nationals and all other acts of terrorism and violence as a result of Hamas actions against Israel,” Manalo said in a statement.

In a separate briefing, the Philippine Embassy in Israel said that the killing happened last Saturday.

“Iyong isa po ay habang pinupuwersa ng militanteng mga terorista iyong kanilang pinto, pagbukas po ng pinto, niratrat po iyong mag-amo, iyong caregiver at saka iyong kaniyang amo,” Labor Attache Rudy Gabasan said.

“Iyong isa po ay pinatay pero hindi po namin alam kung anong circumstance pero isa po siya doon sa mga natangay ng Hamas sa kasagsagan po ng pananalasa ng mga terorista,” he added.

The Embassy said they will not give the names of the victims as requested by the families  of the two OFWs.

One of the OFWs is a 33 year-old Filipina from Pangasinan. She was newly-married.

The other OFW is a 42 year-old male from Pampanga.

“The embassy will not disclose the identities of the deceased in line with the family’s request for privacy at this very difficult time. May the memory of our kababayan be a blessing,” Philippine Ambassador to Israel Junie Laylo Jr. said.

